In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.02 to $61.77/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota was reported at $61.96
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 56 cents to $86.89.
Hogs continued to gap lower this morning "after failing to take out the Nov. 26 high yesterday," The Hightower Report said. The market continues to trade off its lows, but never moved higher than unchanged on the day.
"This disappointing action after the bullish Hogs and Pigs report on Thursday seems to have sparked some profit taking," The Hightower Report said.