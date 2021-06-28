In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $4.36 lower to $112.53/cwt.
- National live was down 15 cents to $88.55
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $115.88
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up $5.09 to $115.13/cwt.
“Even though the cash market is falling off sharply in the last several trading sessions, the lean index is at 115.43 as compared with the August hog close of 99.90 and this helped keep sellers away,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $115.12, that would be up $5.08 on the day.”
“Hogs oversold last week — using today as a buying opportunity,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Lower cutouts should stimulate demand and require packers to increase ownership. China is to start buying pork for reserves amid falling prices. Hog slaughter projected at 473,000. Cash Lean Index for June 23: down 1.97 at 117.62.”