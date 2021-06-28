 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was $4.36 lower to $112.53/cwt.
  • National live was down 15 cents to $88.55
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $115.88

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up $5.09 to $115.13/cwt.

“Even though the cash market is falling off sharply in the last several trading sessions, the lean index is at 115.43 as compared with the August hog close of 99.90 and this helped keep sellers away,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $115.12, that would be up $5.08 on the day.”

“Hogs oversold last week — using today as a buying opportunity,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Lower cutouts should stimulate demand and require packers to increase ownership. China is to start buying pork for reserves amid falling prices. Hog slaughter projected at 473,000. Cash Lean Index for June 23: down 1.97 at 117.62.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Charts “continue to breakdown technically, as long liquidation fuels the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. After the July contract closed li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The cash market for hogs “is concerning” due to the possible court ruling that would slow slaughter at major packing plants beginning July 1. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog futures start the week steady to higher as the market saw some buying support and short covering to end last week, when the oversold marke…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog supplies remain tight and the projection is for the supply to further tighten over the course of the year, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Calls are lower this morning and “the technical picture looks weak,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The selling is expected to continue amid long…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News