In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base up 58 cents to $55.52.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $52.17.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.38 at $83.38.
Hogs were steady today but the trend is down, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, who says the market is showing some vulnerability.
Despite strength in the cash market, lean hog futures continued to work lower today, according to Brugler Marketing and Management.