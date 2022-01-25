 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up $6.44 to $72.13/cwt.
  • National live up $4.98 to $54.46.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $9.51 to $77.65

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.20 to $92.46.

Strong cash to begin the week may indicate packers need hogs, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Pork storage is down, which is good when exports for 2021 were down. Consumers are buying pork, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Strong buying allowed hogs to show strong gains yesterday “on short covering and technical buying,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The trend has …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value was down $3.23 in the afternoon update to $92.24. Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week thr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs finished out a strong week as bull spreading pulled the front of the market higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Strong …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Charts were called steady to higher as strong buying came into the hog market to close last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Charts improved …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

April hogs appear in position to test the contract high, but given the supply setup and the outlook for less demand from China the upside does…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News