In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up $6.44 to $72.13/cwt.
- National live up $4.98 to $54.46.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $9.51 to $77.65
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.20 to $92.46.
Strong cash to begin the week may indicate packers need hogs, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Pork storage is down, which is good when exports for 2021 were down. Consumers are buying pork, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.