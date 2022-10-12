 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up $2.41 to $90.29/cwt.
  • National live was $69.22, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.15 higher to $92.55

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 79 cents to $103.94/cwt.

Weekly average weights are up from the week before, but still nearly four pounds below a year ago levels. “Weights typically move higher at this time of the year,” the Hightower Report said. “The discount remains a positive factor for the market as this could discourage new selling interest.”

“October hogs are slightly lower, while deferred months are higher following a gain in cash and a gain in the cutout of 1.76 as the packer got more aggressive yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog weights have increased by 0.7 lbs., which could limit the number of animals needed to satisfy demand. Tomorrow’s export sales may show continued strong international demand.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

Futures continue to hold a much larger than normal discount to the cash market and unless there is news to help rationalize this discount, “th…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

On Monday, traders continued to watch the bird flu situation and what it could mean for pork purchases for the holidays.

Lean hogs

If the hog market can hold its long-term swing point, the market could go on a big rally, “even as high as $87.60,” Nick Eherenberg of One44 A…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The market is at its highest point since Sept. 26, but cash market news “is sluggish” with weakness in pork product prices, The Hightower Repo…

Lean hogs

Margins deteriorated significantly over the second half of September due to a sharp decline in hog prices as projected feed costs were flat to…

Lean hogs

In the USDA Hogs and Pigs Report, the inventory came in below the low end of trade expectations “This is a bullish development,” The Hightower…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News