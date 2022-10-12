In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $2.41 to $90.29/cwt.
- National live was $69.22, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.15 higher to $92.55
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 79 cents to $103.94/cwt.
Weekly average weights are up from the week before, but still nearly four pounds below a year ago levels. “Weights typically move higher at this time of the year,” the Hightower Report said. “The discount remains a positive factor for the market as this could discourage new selling interest.”
“October hogs are slightly lower, while deferred months are higher following a gain in cash and a gain in the cutout of 1.76 as the packer got more aggressive yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog weights have increased by 0.7 lbs., which could limit the number of animals needed to satisfy demand. Tomorrow’s export sales may show continued strong international demand.”