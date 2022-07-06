In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $3.28 to $123.74/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $2.10 to $125.51
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.98 to $111.50/cwt.
“Hog prices gapped higher on the open on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The front end of the hog market is optimistic for some demand boost as Germany has discovered African Swine Fever in part of its hog production region. This may lead to additional export restrictions, providing the U.S. exporters more opportunity.”
Analysts and traders on Wednesday were watching average hog weights and their recent trends. “The average hog weight for Iowa-Southern Minnesota as of July 2 was 279.1 pounds, down from 280.6 pounds the previous week and up from 276.6 a year ago,” the Hightower Report said.