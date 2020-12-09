In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 32 cents to $55.03/cwt.
- National live was up 50 cents, staying at $44.25
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 63 cents to $55.45
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 52 cents to $77.60/cwt.
The market managed to see a recover in the ham market this week and that provided some underlying support, according to The Hightower Report.
February hogs were up and hog slaughter was estimated at 492 thousand head, according to Total Farm Marketing.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.