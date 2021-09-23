 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 63 cents lower to $76.52/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $76.68

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.63 to $104.29/cwt.

Traders are looking ahead to the next quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. “Animals kept for breeding are expected to be 1.1% lower than last year but slightly higher quarter over quarter,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Animals kept for marketing are expected to be 1.8% lower than last year. Analysts feel the June-Aug pig crops will be 3.4% lower than last year.”

Analysts are also watching the technical picture and what it could mean. “Stochastics are at mid-range but trending higher, which should reinforce a move higher if resistance levels are taken out,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog futures are mixed this morning, but the cash market remains a concern in a lower trend, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are trading “steady to higher on follow-through from bottoming action yesterday highlighted by short covering,” Total Farm Marketing said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Retail values have been trying to find some footing and were higher midday, which helped turn the trade back to positive levels, before weake…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News