In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 63 cents lower to $76.52/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $76.68
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.63 to $104.29/cwt.
Traders are looking ahead to the next quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. “Animals kept for breeding are expected to be 1.1% lower than last year but slightly higher quarter over quarter,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Animals kept for marketing are expected to be 1.8% lower than last year. Analysts feel the June-Aug pig crops will be 3.4% lower than last year.”
Analysts are also watching the technical picture and what it could mean. “Stochastics are at mid-range but trending higher, which should reinforce a move higher if resistance levels are taken out,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”