In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.82 at $82.75/cwt.
- National live down 31 cents at $61.52..
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $85.83.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $3.46 at $91.41.
Hogs did very well today, thanks in large part to news that African Swine Fever is again a factor in China, which would complicate China’s efforts to expand its hog herd and increase demand for U.S. exports, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Traders see a strong demand from restaurants re-opening and that has helped boost the market, according to The Hightower Report.