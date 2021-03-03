 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.82 at $82.75/cwt.
  • National live down 31 cents at $61.52..
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $85.83.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $3.46 at $91.41.

Hogs did very well today, thanks in large part to news that African Swine Fever is again a factor in China, which would complicate China’s efforts to expand its hog herd and increase demand for U.S. exports, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

Traders see a strong demand from restaurants re-opening and that has helped boost the market, according to The Hightower Report.

