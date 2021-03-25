In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.94 at $94.12/cwt.
- National live up 52 cents at $70.43.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not available due to price confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.23 at $109.24.
The market is extremely overbought technically and is vulnerable to a setback, according to The Hightower Report, but the short-term fundamentals remain positive and until exports begin to slow up buyers could remain positive.
Hams jumped yesterday and hog slaughter was estimated at 494,000 head, according to Total Farm Marketing.