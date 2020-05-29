In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 37 cents to $37.45/cwt.
- National live was up 37 cents, to $31.10
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.50 to $37.75
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 64 cents to $89.46/cwt.
In China, pork prices continued to fall “with supply exceeding demand,” ADM Investor Services said. “To mitigate the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic, China has increased financial support, including grants and loans, the main producing districts of pigs to restore production.”
“Increasing slaughter pace will likely pressure pork prices moving forward and this is not bullish for hog prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Still, tight short term supplies are supportive.”