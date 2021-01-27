 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

At the close for Tuesday lean hog futures were off their highs but still 30 to 57 cents in the black, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. April posted a life of contract high at 77.6 cents per pound. The Jan. 22 CME lean gog index was up 33 cents to $65.88. CME’s fresh bacon index from the week was down $7.65 to $157.29.

