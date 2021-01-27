At the close for Tuesday lean hog futures were off their highs but still 30 to 57 cents in the black, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. April posted a life of contract high at 77.6 cents per pound. The Jan. 22 CME lean gog index was up 33 cents to $65.88. CME’s fresh bacon index from the week was down $7.65 to $157.29.
Lean Hogs
Related to this story
Most Popular
A reversal for April hogs “would suggest the market has found good support,” The Hightower Report said. “Trade seems to believe that short-ter…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- Updated
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $78.76, up $1.47 from $77.29 on Wednesday but down from $79.20 the previo…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
Hogs are seeing demand optimism as Chinese pork prices stay strong and China is dipping back into the export market, Total Farm Marketing said.
The market remains in a steep uptrend as pork values continue to advance and the market has built up a strong premium to the cash, according t…