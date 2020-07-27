In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $4.76 to $42.65/cwt.
- National live was 2 cents lower to $30.89
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $4.61 higher to $43.89
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 77 cents to $71.30/cwt.
Traders were watching trade tensions between the U.S. and China. “China will offer 10,000 tonnes of pork from strategic reserves for auction on July 30,” the Hightower Report said. With increased trade tensions with China, traders are also nervous that China could slow their purchases of pork from the U.S.”
“Hog traders were probably feeling a bit cautious about buying hogs on the jump in pork because pork values have been so volatile lately and have not been able to sustain a steady uptrend,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pork production last week was up 12.1% from the same week last year, and if this continues, it will be extremely difficult to see demand keep up with supply.”