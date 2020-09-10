In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up $2.46 to $51.33/cwt.
- National live was up $1.57 to $38.49
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $2.58 to $52.91
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 73 cents to $80.86/cwt.
Hog futures in the October contract traded sharply higher Thursday afternoon and a contract high could be in the cards, according to Seery Futures.
South Korea and Japan have already announced they would cut off pork imports from Germany, according to The Hightower Report.