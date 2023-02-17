In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 33 cents to $76.49/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 91 cents to $77.46/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 97 cents to $82.09/cwt.
Packers on daily pork and hogs have negative margins. As long as they are meeting contracted pork orders, they are going to keep slaughter down. The pork Index to the Lean Hog Index is narrow and packers aren’t going to try to push chain speed, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
Traders see the jump in pork cutout values this week as a reason to expect a firm trade in the cash market the next week, according to the Hightower Report.