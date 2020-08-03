In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 66 cents lower to $40.28/cwt.
- National live was $34.13, with no comparison from the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.28 to $39.59
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.47 to $66.78/cwt.
Traders on Monday were concerned pork demand could be weak in August. “Ideas that pork demand could be a bit sluggish in August plus a rally in the US dollar are factors which helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $72.87, up 7.56.”
“Pork values trending lower, cash index may have made a near term top,” Stewart-Peterson said. “October hogs are trading at a much tighter discount to cash than the normal seasonal tendency. Pork production last week was up 8.4% from the same week last year.”