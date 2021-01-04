 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

As long as China imports remain strong, U.S. pork values are high enough to pull the cash market up over the near term, according to The Hightower Report. The technical action is very bullish with the upside breakout on Thursday.

CropWatch Weekly Update

