In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 38 cents to $77.63/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 51 cents lower to $78.01
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.66 to $79.86/cwt.
“April hogs ended at new contract lows again today as the downward momentum continued, which helped lead the remaining hog contracts lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Most of this selloff has been technical and driven by fund money keeping the pressure on the market, and buyers are looking for a reason to step in.”
Traders are watching average weights and their trends. “Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 286.8 pounds, down from 287.1 pounds the previous week and down from 288.2 pounds last year. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $80.50, down $1.02 on the day.”