In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 43 cents to $117.28/cwt.
- National live reported at $90.60.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 2 cents to $118.70/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $3.36 to $104.47/cwt.
China is “dramatically” cutting their imports, which continues to weigh on the market, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “It totally rebuilt its herd from the devastation of (African Swine Fever).”
The trend in hogs has been for stronger cash trade at the beginning of the week, with lower trade toward the end, which may happen again, Total Farm Marketing said.