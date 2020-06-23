In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 11 cents lower to $28.36/cwt.
- National live was 6 cents higher to $26.09
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 62 cents higher to $28.55
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.66 to $63.18/cwt.
Pork traders saw bullish numbers in the cold storage report. “The monthly cold storage report carried a bullish tilt and traders are hoping that this could lead to more buying in the pork market to restock frozen supplies,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $63.99, down $0.85 on the day.”
“Yesterday’s Cold Storage report showed May pork stocks down 25.8% from last year and down 23.6% from April,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pork stocks normally drop just 4.8% from April to May so the report was considered very bullish. This was the largest monthly drop on record and stocks are now at their lowest levels since August of 2011.”