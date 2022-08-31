In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down $2.02 to $104.81/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $3.73 lower to $108.66
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was $1.03 higher to $103.19/cwt.
“Estimated hog slaughter on Tuesday was 475,000 head, down 5,000 from last week, and even with last year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market was trying to turn higher, but position squaring and weak cash tone pressured the markets. Prices need to hold support, or a test of the recent lows may still be in order.”
From a technical perspective, the hog market is oversold, but the futures’ large discount to the cash market is keeping traders’ attention.
“The market is technically oversold, and futures are still trading at a large discount to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said.