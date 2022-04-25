 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

A continued advance in pork cutout values last week has helped to provide some underlying support, according to The Hightower Report. Traders continue to believe that eventually the high price of corn will cause weights to drop and production to come in smaller than expected.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

The hog market continues to find support from ideas that high-priced corn will cause lower pork production into the spring, just when demand n…

Lean Hogs

June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the 115.000-117.000 level. This price area will be a key level to …

Lean hogs

High-priced corn is expected to lower pork production going into the spring, The Hightower Report said. However, the average hog weight in Iow…

Lean hogs

Hog markets are called mixed to higher this morning with follow through expected today, Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures used the momen…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

Sluggish export sales plus demand fears helped to pressure the hog market, according to The Hightower Report. China imported just 140,000 tons…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News