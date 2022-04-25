A continued advance in pork cutout values last week has helped to provide some underlying support, according to The Hightower Report. Traders continue to believe that eventually the high price of corn will cause weights to drop and production to come in smaller than expected.
Lean Hogs
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
Sluggish export sales plus demand fears helped to pressure the hog market, according to The Hightower Report. China imported just 140,000 tons…