Analysts are watching to see how the market will handle increasing production. “Holding above last week's lows is significant as pork production last week was up 10.6% from a year ago, and the market needs to absorb the extra production,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $66.72, down 6 cents on the day.”
“Cash Index seems to have turned lower, pork values are choppy,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Extremely heavy pork production is keeping sellers active. Today’s bounce looks mostly technical in nature. October hogs are still trading within their recent range and have not tested the 10 and 20-day moving average resistance area.”