In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 6.23 to $118.48/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $122.67/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout up 1.84 to $125.74/cwt.
Slaughter continues to lag and has been revised lower for the week, and Saturday slaughter is estimated at 42,000 head, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Producers are afraid to move hogs with the high heat and packers are forced to bid up cash and product prices in order to attract live inventory, according to The Hightower Report