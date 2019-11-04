In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell $1.67 to $46.81/cwt.
- National live was down 15 cents, to $39.09
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 52 cents to $46.47
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.11 to $78.75/cwt.
Part of the drop in hog markets today had to do with China’s spot pig price dropping 0.78% overnight, and overall down 1.94% for the month, Stewart-Peterson said. However, prices are still up 200% compared to this time last year.
There is a “bearish cloud” hanging over the futures market, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “The trend remains sideways to a little lower right now,” she added, saying that everyone is watching trade negotiations.