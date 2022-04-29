In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass down 2.43 to $100.14/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $106.72/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 9 cents to $104.58/cwt.
Good export sales suggest international demand remains strong, according to Total Farm Marketing.
US hog slaughter is nowhere near capacity -- down 6% YTD as of last week, but fortunately the US also has a good buyer in Mexico., according Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.