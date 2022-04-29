 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

  Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass down 2.43 to $100.14/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $106.72/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 9 cents to $104.58/cwt.

Good export sales suggest international demand remains strong, according to Total Farm Marketing.

US hog slaughter is nowhere near capacity -- down 6% YTD as of last week, but fortunately the US also has a good buyer in Mexico., according Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

