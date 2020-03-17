April hogs closed sharply lower on the session yesterday. Fears of the virus will begin to impact producers and slaughter plants, and this will cause hogs to back up in the country, Allendale said.
Brugler Marketing reported USDA’s Pork Carcass Cutout value was $3.54 higher on Monday afternoon to $73.38. The National Average Base Hog price was down 59 cents to $53.50. The USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 497,000 head. That is 6,000 more than last week’s pace, and 32,000 head more than last year.