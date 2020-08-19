In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.24 to $38.89/cwt.
- National live was up 27 cents to $32.59
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $2.41 to $40.49
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 93 cents at $74.99/cwt.
Thoughts that the grilling season might extend beyond Labor Day this year due to people remaining home amid the COVID pandemic helped boost hog and cattle markets, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
The average hog weight for the Iowa-Southern Minnesota area as of Aug. 15 was 279.3 pounds, down from 280.4 the previous week but still up from 277.2 a year ago, according to The Hightower Report.