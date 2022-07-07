In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down $3.17 to $120.72/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 68 cents lower to $125.07
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 69 cents to $112.19/cwt.
“Buying support followed through from the strong day on Wednesday, but resistance at the 100-day moving average kept upside limited,” the Hightower Report said. “The front end of the hog market is optimistic for some demand boost as Germany has discovered African swine fever in parts of its hog production region. Chinese hog prices have firmed, adding buying support.”
Analysts continue to watch the technical picture as well as packer profit margins.
“The technical action is impressive, but the market upside seems somewhat limited given the poor packer profit margins,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $113.11, up $1.61 on the day.”