In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 96 cents to $67.33/cwt.
- National live down $1.08 to $52.69/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $68.55/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down $4.74 to $101.32/cwt.
Pork prices and Lean Hog prices are steadily slipping away and it is obvious why, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. China has rebuilt it hog herd and plans to continue to expand and the US has to compete with Brazil and the EU who didn’t have a tariff war with China and set new large agreements while the US placed tariffs on Chinese goods.
Packers remain nonaggressive due to ample supplies, according to Total Farm Marketing.