 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 96 cents to $67.33/cwt.
  • National live down $1.08 to $52.69/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $68.55/cwt.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down $4.74 to $101.32/cwt.

Pork prices and Lean Hog prices are steadily slipping away and it is obvious why, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. China has rebuilt it hog herd and plans to continue to expand and the US has to compete with Brazil and the EU who didn’t have a tariff war with China and set new large agreements while the US placed tariffs on Chinese goods.

Packers remain nonaggressive due to ample supplies, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market has turned into an uptrend, but with such a strong rally after the Hogs and Pigs reports, the market is due for so…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Stronger production numbers weighed on prices to start the week. Pork production was up 3.7% from last week, and slaughter was 3.2% higher, To…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact, but prices are filling gaps and firming up the charts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The huge discount of futures to the cash market may be a limiting factor, but pork values are down 6.1% in the past week.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News