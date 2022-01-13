 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was up 26 cents to $66.33/cwt.
  • National live was unreported due to confidentiality.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $67.92.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $10.82 to $95.28.

The hog market was pushed down a bit due to what is seen as a temporary cutback in the slaughter pace due to virus issues, according to The Hightower Report.

The slow processing rate on pork would have given more support but slowing exports countered that trend, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

