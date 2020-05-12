In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 46 cents to $37.31/cwt.
- National live had no comparison reporting at $29.69
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 27 cents to $36.49
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $8.84 to $112.82/cwt.
Pork cutout values could see a setback soon if slaughter pace does continue to trend higher, The Hightower Report said. “The discount of futures to the cash market is a primary source of support,” they said.
“June hogs were not able to break above the 10 and 50-day moving average levels today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This was disappointing, and we could start to see unsuccessful tests of resistance attract technical sellers, especially if the downtrend in the cash index continues. Stochastics are no longer overbought, but charts do look vulnerable to a pullback.”