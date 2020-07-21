The premium of futures to the cash market seems to be very rich, especially considering pork production totals lately, according to Stewart-Peterson. Last week, pork production was up 12.1% from the previous week and up 9.7% from the same week last year, Stewart-Peterson said.
It is difficult to hold premiums with production up more than 12% last week, The Hightower Report also said. The technical action has turned sour and October hogs have already given back more than half the rally off the June 29 low, The Hightower Report said this morning.