In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base at $108.92/cwt.
- National live price not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $112.78.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 53 cents to $127.12 /cwt.
With cyberattack on JBS, information from packing plants is limited.
A 41-year-old man in eastern China is the first person to be confirmed with the first case of H1ON3 bird flu. Scientists see this as a less severe strain of the virus, said The Hightower Report.