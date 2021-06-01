 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base at $108.92/cwt.
  • National live price not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $112.78.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 53 cents to $127.12 /cwt.

With cyberattack on JBS, information from packing plants is limited.

A 41-year-old man in eastern China is the first person to be confirmed with the first case of H1ON3 bird flu. Scientists see this as a less severe strain of the virus, said The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market is probing for a short-term peak as traders remain nervous that exports may eventually slow down. “However, continued strong demand…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News