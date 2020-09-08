In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 37 cents lower to $45.56/cwt.
- National live was 19 cents higher to $37.22
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.16 to $45.89
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 35 cents to $80.91/cwt.
Analysts continued to watch the rise in pork prices. “The continued advance in pork product prices has helped support the uptrend in the cash market and this leaves futures in a steady uptrend,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $87.08, up $6.52 on the day.”
“As mentioned last week, huge jumps in cutout values midday are often a result of a flurry of export purchases,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The customer is China. China pork imports in August were down 17% from July, but China pork purchases for January through August are still running 73% ahead of the same period last year.”