In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was up 86 cents to $107.73.
- National live was $84.76.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 63 cents at $112.97.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 54 cents to $105.02.
Workforce issues are still affecting processing plants but packers were aggressive yesterday, according to Total Farm Marketing.
China’s top pork processor apologized over food safety issues at one of its plants and there are concerns the scandal could hurt short-term demand, according to The Hightower Report.