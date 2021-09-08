In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.31 higher to $89.71/cwt.
- National live was 33 cents lower to $69.48
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $91.61
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.73 to $110.40/cwt.
“Weekly average weights increased to 278.9 pounds, up from 278.2 a week ago and 276.7 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “The market remains at a discount to the cash market, but cash markets are coming down steadily. Pork cutout values that midsession came in at $112.44, up $6.77 on the day.”
“The fundamentals are still softer, with the cash market trending mostly lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “National Direct Daily Hogs prices are trending lower and that seem to be the current track. Wednesday trade was sporadic, mostly steady, but National Direct values will be published this afternoon, and they are trending lower, which has weighed on prices.”