In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $3.51 to $77.58/cwt.
- National live price was $57.76, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.39 higher to $78.46
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 73 cents to $79.29/cwt.
The oversold hog market was encouraging some buying. “Talk of the oversold condition of the market after the selloff to the lowest level since December 2021 this week added to the positive tone,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in pork cutout values has pushed packer profit margins into the red.”
“The hog market saw some follow-through strength after Tuesday’s gains on the front end of the market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April closed the day above Tuesday’s high, signaling a potential turn higher in the charts. There is still a lot of work to do to trigger short covering in the hog market, and it will take the market fundamentals to help be the trigger.”