In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 2.77 to $57.69/cwt.
- National was up 2.94 to $51.59/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $49.92/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 77 cents to $86.19/cwt.
Pork is cheap but apparently not cheap enough for the world market. Thursday’s net export sales at 19,800 metric tons were not good especially when Australia, China and Peru are not buying and to make matters worse they are cancelling previous purchases, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Market continues to find support from talk that the slaughter pace is slowing down and the market has already absorbed a seasonally high production pace, according to The Hightower Report.