There is still no technical sign of a short-term peak with October hogs making new highs on Friday. However, any sign of weakness for pork product markets could help rationalize the discount and trigger some speculative long liquidation, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Hogs are steady to higher starting the week as prices finished mixed with noted bull spreading in the market to end the week, as the front month strength saw buying support. “The strong technical close should open the door for a further test higher, but the fundamentals will need to stay supportive,” TFM said this morning.