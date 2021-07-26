 Skip to main content
There is still no technical sign of a short-term peak with October hogs making new highs on Friday. However, any sign of weakness for pork product markets could help rationalize the discount and trigger some speculative long liquidation, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Hogs are steady to higher starting the week as prices finished mixed with noted bull spreading in the market to end the week, as the front month strength saw buying support. “The strong technical close should open the door for a further test higher, but the fundamentals will need to stay supportive,” TFM said this morning.

National carcass base up $3.60 at $109.84/cwt.National live up 10 cents at $81.03.Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.92.

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week's "sweeping reversal" is pushing the market lower.

October hogs opened higher yesterday and pushed up to the highest level since June 16 but closed moderately lower on the day and took out the

Volatility and strength in the grain markets "led to some pause" in hog markets on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The lean hog index is

Hog markets are "steady to higher" this morning as demand stays strong and carcass values stay firm, Total Farm Marketing said. "The stronger

Lean hog futures are calling slightly higher this morning as price action "was disappointing" to open the week, Total Farm Marketing said. "Pr

