In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 65 cents to $67.98/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 53 cents to $68.02/cwt.
National carcass cutout up $1.32 to $78.93/cwt.
Hog markets “closed sharply lower on the day,” The Hightower Report said. “Pork product prices have seen choppy sideways trade in the past few weeks, but the cash market remains in a downtrend and the premium of June to the cash may have helped to pressure.”
“Bear spreading was noted, with heavier losses in the front months vs deferred contracts,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This may indicate concern about tightening supplies down the road compared to nearby.”