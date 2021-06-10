In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $4.72 higher to $119.72/cwt.
- National live was up $2.80 to $87.55
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $124.66
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 33 cents to $134.05/cwt.
Hog markets have seen a continuing upward trend. “Hogs continues to make contract highs keeping trend higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers remain aggressive and ready to pay more to keep plants running. Hog slaughter projected at 484,000. Cash lean index for June 7: up 1.26 at 117.77.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending June 3 came in at 19,684 tonnes, down from 24,304 the previous week and the lowest since May 6,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 25,975. Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 1.076 mln tonnes, down from 1.135 mln a year ago but the second highest on record.”