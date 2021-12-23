USDA’s monthly cold storage report showed a 24-year low for pork in the freezer as of November, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The 406.7 million pounds was also the lowest for any month since August of 2010. Pork bellies specifically made up 25.2 million pounds, which was more than double October stocks seasonally and 8.25% above last year’s supply.
Traders seem hopeful that pork demand will remain strong over the near term and that export demand will be adequate to clear the market, according to The Hightower Report.