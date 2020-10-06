December hogs traded lower for much of the session yesterday, but the surge higher in pork cut-out values at midsession helped to support the higher close, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The huge discount of December to the cash market would suggest the market may need a constant flow of bearish fundamental news in order to see increased selling pressures ahead. “If cash moves sideways or just trends slightly lower, buyers could be attracted to the discounted futures,” The Hightower Report said.