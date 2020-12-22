In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 26 cents to $45.17/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $35.98
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 39 cents to $44.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $70.46/cwt.
Calls in the hog market are mixed as traders prepare for the quarterly hogs and pigs report tomorrow, Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices are trying to push through overhead resistance,” despite technicals remaining soft, they noted.
Tomorrow’s report is expected to see hog inventory at 99% from last year, breeding at 98.1% and market animals at 99%, The Hightower Report said. Other estimates from the group are for the Sep.-Nov. pig crop to be at 96.5% of a year ago.