Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass down 4.26 to $101.57/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 4.75 to $106.15/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 1.65 to $102.55/cwt.

USDA reduced their pork production estimate by 65 million pounds, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Net exports of 25,400 MT are at a good level. Traders on Thursday were disappointed that China was such a weak buyer after last week’s strong buy, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

