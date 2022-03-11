In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass down 4.26 to $101.57/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 4.75 to $106.15/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.65 to $102.55/cwt.
USDA reduced their pork production estimate by 65 million pounds, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Net exports of 25,400 MT are at a good level. Traders on Thursday were disappointed that China was such a weak buyer after last week’s strong buy, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.