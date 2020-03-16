There is talk that the industry’s supply chain could get interrupted if coronavirus-related school closings keep parents from working slaughter lines and tending to hogs on the farm, according to The Hightower Report.
April lean hog futures fell $9.55 last week, while June futures dropped $8.45, August futures down $8.77 and October futures pulled back $8.55, according to Allendale. The USDA packer survey counted 2.648 million head for this week’s run last Friday (estimated 2.627 million head, 8% over last year). Pork cut-out values were up 0.65.