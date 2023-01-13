In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 80 cents to $73.80/cwt.
- National live down 7 cents to $56.44/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
National carcass cutout up 2.31 to $81.64/cwt.
The USDA raised the average price of hogs by 1.00 to 68.00 for the year on yesterday’s WASDE report which was supportive, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Traders were disappointed Mexico took a small amount of pork exports, just 4,700 MT and they were the largest buyer. The Peso has been gaining on the U.S. Dollar and a stronger Peso didn’t stimulate strength. There’s been concern since late 2022 that a new trade agreement with Brazil and Mexico would see Mexico buying more pork from Brazil, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.