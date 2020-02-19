In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 19 cents higher to $49.83/cwt.
- National live was up 53 cents to $39.02
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 55 cents lower to $49.21
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1 to $64.01/cwt.
“Hog markets are sharply higher this morning, finding buyers after a solid jump in pork prices yesterday,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…Traders are still hopeful that China will begin to make even larger purchases of U.S. pork products once tariff waivers become available at the beginning of March.”
“Though cash hogs are still under pressure in the U.S., carcass cutout values made their single biggest day jump since mid-November yesterday afternoon,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April hogs are trading above their 20-day moving average resistance level and are at their highest price currently since Jan. 29.”