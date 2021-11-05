In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 8 cents to $59.50/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $61.19/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 1.36 to $96.33/cwt.
Upside price movement in the hog market may be limited until cash stabilizes, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Talk that weights are at a high level for this time of year plus the break in pork prices yesterday helped to spark selling, according to The Hightower Report.